Sudan: White Nile State Reviews Situation of Southern Sudanese Refugees in the Region

Kosti, White Nile State, 27 March ( SUNA)- The Council of Ministers of White Nile State, following a review of the situation of refugees from south Sudan in the state on Monday, said the state no longer possess areas to hose more of them in the region.

The meeting headed by the Minister for Infrastructure and Urban Planning, Hassan Mohamed Kaskous, reviewed the influx of south Sudanese refugees to the region since 2013, according to Tayeb Mohamed Abdalla, the Secretary General of the State.

He said the new influx of south Sudanese because of the deteriorating situation in their country, has created shortage in drugs, and food supplies as well as lack of areas to host more of them, serious environmental degradation there.

He said the state has done its best to host the southern refugees in nine camps across the state, saying in its today's meeting the council reached a number of recommendations to be submitted to higher authorities, the regional and international organization to remedy the situation.

He said one of the recommendations is to take some of these refugees to neighboring state, to lessen the load against the White Nile state, neighboring south Sudan.