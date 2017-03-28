27 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Secretary General of Burkina Faso Ruling Party

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Deputy Chairman of the National Congress's Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed met, Monday, at his office, in the Presidential Palace, the Deputy Speaker of West African Parliament and the Secretary General of the Ruling Party in Burkina Faso, Jacob Wadrio.

The Burkina Faso official said in press statements that the meeting discussed the relations between the two parties and means for developing them further in all domains, adding that the parties signed joint agreements in the fields of economy and politics.

He pointed out that he is carrying a message from the Chairman of the Ruling Party in Burkina Faso and the Speaker of the Parliament to the NC Chairman dealing with the continuation of cooperation between the two parties in all fields.

He affirmed his country's keenness to cooperate with Sudan to benefit from Sudan's experience in controlling the illegal immigration.

