FREEDOM fighter Sikota Wina has rescinded his decision to marry 40-year-old Elizabeth Chalikulima after news of their intended matrimony sent social media buzzing.

Mr Sikota, 76, said he was in the process of marrying Ms Chalikulima, but after deep reflection, he changed his mind.

"For some time now, the social media and other fora have carried stories of my intended marriage to Ms Chalikulima. Upon deep reflection, I have come to the conclusion not to proceed with this arrangement. I strongly believe that this decision is in the best interest of all involved," he said.

Mr Wina was speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

The veteran politician and freedom fighter apologised to Ms Chalikulima and her family for the pain his decision might have caused.

He also apologised to his family and associates who might have been offended by his judgment and by the information circulating in the media.

Recently, several articles on social media have been published on the intended marriage between Mr Wina and Ms Chalikulima.

Meanwhile, his son Wina Wina said he was happy with his father's decision to withdraw his intentions of marriage.

Mr Wina was married to Princess Nakatindi, who died in April 2012 after an illness.