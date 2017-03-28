28 March 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Sikota No Longer Into Her

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hope Bwalya

FREEDOM fighter Sikota Wina has rescinded his decision to marry 40-year-old Elizabeth Chalikulima after news of their intended matrimony sent social media buzzing.

Mr Sikota, 76, said he was in the process of marrying Ms Chalikulima, but after deep reflection, he changed his mind.

"For some time now, the social media and other fora have carried stories of my intended marriage to Ms Chalikulima. Upon deep reflection, I have come to the conclusion not to proceed with this arrangement. I strongly believe that this decision is in the best interest of all involved," he said.

Mr Wina was speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

The veteran politician and freedom fighter apologised to Ms Chalikulima and her family for the pain his decision might have caused.

He also apologised to his family and associates who might have been offended by his judgment and by the information circulating in the media.

Recently, several articles on social media have been published on the intended marriage between Mr Wina and Ms Chalikulima.

Meanwhile, his son Wina Wina said he was happy with his father's decision to withdraw his intentions of marriage.

Mr Wina was married to Princess Nakatindi, who died in April 2012 after an illness.

Zambia

Govt Reverses Ban on Importing Vegetables, Fruits

THE Government has reversed the ban on the importation of vegetable and fruit products. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.