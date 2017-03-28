28 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Finance Ministry 'Recall' - Gordhan Trumped By Guptas' Number One Asset

Photo: allafrica.com
Top: Title image from ex-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State Capture report which probed links between the Gupta business family and government officials. Bottom-left: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Bottom-Right: Atul Gupta and President Jacob Zuma.
The story of this country is impossible to script. President Jacob Zuma keeps redefining his catastrophic legacy by dragging this nation from one disaster to another. Why would the president sabotage the gains made to steady the economy and the strengthening of the rand by suddenly instructing Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas to cancel an international investor roadshow? It is because Zuma is so beholden to his benefactors that he is willing to pummel the economy and impair the country's interests by again dabbling with the finance ministry. But this is a complicated gamble for everyone, including Zuma. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

President Jacob Zuma had the opportunity on Monday morning to avert the financial explosion and currency tumble. Daily Maverick broke the news that Zuma ordered Pravin Gordhan to return from the United Kingdom and that Mcebisi Jonas would no longer be travelling to the United States as part of an international investor roadshow. After a flurry of media queries, the presidency issued a one-sentence statement confirming that Zuma had "instructed" Gordhan and Jonas to cancel the road show and return to South Africa.

This was the president's opportunity to explain his motivation to the country and...

