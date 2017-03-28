Namibia: Global United Beat Omaheke Legends

GLOBAL United recently faced the Omaheke Legends in Gobabis in a highly entertaining game played in front of a capacity crowd of eager fans.

Although the Omaheke Legends lost the match 5-0, Global United captain Lutz Pfannenstiel said that the Omaheke team played well and were very competitive and a force to be reckoned with.

After the governor of the Omaheke region kicked the ball off to start the match, Delron Buckley, a South African footballer playing for Maritzburg United scored the first two goals in the first half.

In the second half, Buckley completed his hattrick, while Namibian footballing great Lolo Goraseb scored a penalty and Lothar Sippel another goal, to complete a 5-0 victory.

Harald Hecht, chairman of Global United Namibia said it was a great event.

"The event was well attended by the community and the FNB Gobabis branch used the opportunity to engage with the team. It was a great FNB Global United 2017 event and we would like to thank the Gobabis community and municipality for all their assistance and eagerness to make this climate kick and the soccer game a great success for all parties involved."

It was the seventh year that the FNB Global United Climate Kick had taken place, during which time it has achieved a lot of success, according to Pfannenstiel, the founder of Global United.

"We do believe that over the years we have been able to contribute towards awareness creation amongst approximately 70 000 scholars and eight communities throughout Namibia. The campaigns such as 'Waste not, want not' and 'Let's use our resources wisely' have left a lasting impact in Namibia and we trust that these messages will contribute towards a more positive attitude regarding precious resources in Namibia and recycling for the country."

When looking back at the various years Pfannenstiel said that every part of the country and its people, from Windhoek to the North and the coast were special in their own way.

"We have learned that each community grapples with its own special challenges and these have to be addressed in order to make an impact. Highlights include the fact that through the FNB Climate Kicks other projects were born, such as the recycle competition for schools with the RNF and the Gee-Om Future for the Youth project which we do together with the football club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim."