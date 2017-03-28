Egypt: Prof. Ghandour - Issue of Sudanese Miners in Egypt Discussed At Different Levels

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out that the issue of Sudanese traditional miners in Egypt was discussed in a number of meetings between the two president and between the Egyptian Prime Minister and the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, in South Africa.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport on the sidelines of the departure of the President of Burkina Faso, Prof. Ghandour said that the Egyptian Foreign Minister has notifies him on the Egyptian Council of Minister' directive the issue of the Sudanese miners more than three months ago and that the Egyptian authorities have inquired about the place of deliver, but this pledge was not implemented on the ground.