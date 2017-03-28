Sudan: Joint Communique At the End of the Visit By the President of Burkina Faso

Khartoum — Sudan and Burkina Faso on Monday issued a joint communique at the end of the two day state visit to the Sudan by the Preside of Burkina Faso, Rouch Mark Christian Kaboure, in which he held a round of talks with the President of the Republic Omar Bashir and a number of senior government officials in Khartoum, 26-27 of March 2017.

The communique pointed out that the two sides held a round of close door session at the beginning of the visit, followed by official talks that brought together leaders from the two sides as well as ministers and senior officials.

President Bashir welcomed the visit by the President of Burkina Faso which came at his invitation. The communique said president Bashir briefed president of Burkina Faso on the various developments in the country and the recent National Dialogue and its outcome. It said the president of Burkina Faso has expressed his happiness to visit the Sudan at the invitation of his brother president Bashir.

The communique said the president of Burkina Faso has pointed out to the strong community hailing from his country in the Sudan, referring to the visit by pilgrims to the holy lands via the Sudan.

The president of Burkina Faso, the communique said, congratulated Sudan for the lifting of the sanctions and expressed his hope that the sanctions would be lifted altogether.

It said the president of Burkina Faso has also referred to the allegation of the ICC against the African leaders and that his country, Burkina Faso rejects the court's allegations.

The communique said the two sides reviewed the political and conflict developments in the African continent and particularly the situation in Somalia, Congo, the Central African Republic and Libya and the two sides confirmed they would work together along with friendly countries, African union and the regional and international organizations to try to find solutions for those crisis.

The two sides also expressed happiness over the developed relations between the two countries referring to the numerous agreements and protocols and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries since 2016.

They also agreed to hold the coming ground of ministerial meeting between the two sides in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The two sides also expressed their readiness to cooperate and coordinate in the defense, security and police domains.

The Sudan, the communique said, has commended Burkina Faso which has decided to withdraw its forces working within the United Nations African Union Peace Keeping Mission in Darfur UNAMID, following the stability of the situation there.

It pointed out that the Sudan has expressed readiness to help Burkina Faso troops return home, providing the logistics needed and transports required for this process.