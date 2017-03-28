27 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Ghandour - Split in People's Movement Would Have Negative Impact On Peace Process

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the splits in the People's Movement - North Sector would have negative impact on the peace process, because the negotiation with a united movement is better than that with a divided one.

In a press statement Monday at Khartoum Airport upon departure of the President of Burkina Faso, Prof. Ghandour said that the split came under racist terms and will not refer to a positive step for peace.

He expressed hope that the People's Movement - North Sector will stick to the peace option and the desire of the Nuba Mountains' citizens.

