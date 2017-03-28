Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Leave for Jordan Tuesday to Take Part in Arab Summit

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir will leave, Tuesday, to Jordan to participate in sessions of the 28th Arab Summit set to commence, Wednesday.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said the Summit will discuss the current Arab situation, and achievement of peace in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia as well as the President of the Republic initiative on Food Security and reconstruction of Sudan adopted by Arab League.

Sudan Ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Envoy to Arab League, Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Haleem said in a statement to SUNA, that the Economic and Social Council of Arab League adopted, at ministerial level, a mechanism for implementation of President Al-Bashir's Initiative.

He explained that the mechanism comprise Government of Sudan, Arab League's General Secretariat , Arab funds and financial institutions, Arab Organization for Agricultural Development and other concerned companies.

Ambassador Abdul-Haleen said the decision would be elevated to the Arab Summit , scheduled to kick off n Amman on March the 29th.