27 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Leave for Jordan Tuesday to Take Part in Arab Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir will leave, Tuesday, to Jordan to participate in sessions of the 28th Arab Summit set to commence, Wednesday.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said the Summit will discuss the current Arab situation, and achievement of peace in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia as well as the President of the Republic initiative on Food Security and reconstruction of Sudan adopted by Arab League.

Sudan Ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Envoy to Arab League, Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Haleem said in a statement to SUNA, that the Economic and Social Council of Arab League adopted, at ministerial level, a mechanism for implementation of President Al-Bashir's Initiative.

He explained that the mechanism comprise Government of Sudan, Arab League's General Secretariat , Arab funds and financial institutions, Arab Organization for Agricultural Development and other concerned companies.

Ambassador Abdul-Haleen said the decision would be elevated to the Arab Summit , scheduled to kick off n Amman on March the 29th.

Sudan

SSMO Destroys 4.5 Tons of Banned Egyptian Orange Shipment

The Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization SSMO on Sunday destroyed over 4.5 tons of disbanded Egyptian orange… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.