Sudan: Meetings of Sudanese - British Strategic Dialogue to Start Wednesday in Khartoum

Khartoum — The third session of strategic dialogue between Sudan and Britain will be held Wednesday in Khartoum, under co-chairmanship of the Undersecretary of the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, and the General Director of Africa Administration at the British Foreign Ministry.

The meetings will include means of strengthening the bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt in the political, economic, trade, cultural and scientific fields, the political developments in the two countries, especially the issues of peace and the exit of Britain from the European Union, regional and international issues of mutual concern as well as the efforts being exerted for combating terrorism, extremism, illegal immigration and human trafficking.

A high-level British delegation representing the ministries and concerned government organs is due to arrive in Khartoum to take part in the strategic dialogue.