28 March 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius and India Collaborate On Several Developmental Projects

Mauritius and India are collaborating on a series of developmental projects and the two countries are working towards strengthening both diplomatic and economic relations and reinforcing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, made this statement yesterday at the Treasury Building in Port Louis during a courtesy call on the Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence and Minister for Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

Dr Jaishankar recalled that he met the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, on 25 March 2017 with whom he had discussions about the progress of developmental projects on which both countries are working. The Foreign Secretary of India is on a five-day visit to Mauritius since 25 March.

Dr Jaishankar is an Indian diplomat who joined Indian Foreign Service in 1977. He was appointed Foreign Secretary in January 2015. He. He had previously served as Indian Ambassador to the United States (2013-2015), China (2009-2013) and the Czech Republic (2001-2004), and High Commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009).

