27 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker of Russian Parliament to Visit Sudan in April

Khartoum — Speaker of Duma Council of Russia, Sergey Naryshkin accompanied by a high-level delegation will visit Sudan in coming April to discuss development of relations between Sudan and Russia in various fields, Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife, Mohamed Abu Zaid Mustafa told SUNA.

The Minister added that the visit was arranged during the Ministry participation in Moscow International Fair in which he held talks with a number of Russian officials there.

He further added that he conveyed a message from Speaker of Duma Council of Russia to his Sudanese counterpart, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.

