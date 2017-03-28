Sudan: NCP in South Kordofan - Talking of North Sector On Self-Determination Is an Exaggeration

Khartoum — - The Head of the National Congress Party of South Kordofan State, Al- Hadi Osman Indo, has described the talking of the Liberation Council of the People's Movement (North Sector on the self-determination for the Nuba Mountains as an exaggeration.

Othman said in a statement to SUNA by telephone that the movement does not have full authorization from the people of the Nuba Mountains to speak on their behalf in such matters.

He said that the sons of Nuba did not and will not follow the northern sector which does not represent them. He described what the N.S said as an attempt to raise the negotiating ceiling.