Sudan: Dekhairi - U.S. Affirmed Its Support to Agricultural Sector in Sudan

Khartoum — The United States of America has underscored support to agricultural sector in Sudan and start of permanent revocation of sanctions against Sudan during the coming three months, Minister of Agriculture , Professor Ibrahim Dekhairi , who returned Monday from a two-day visit to US, told Sudan News Agency(SUNA).

The Minister said he purpose of the visit was to open channels between the two countries in agricultural field, explaining that he visited a number of American institutions and departments.

He pointed out that he held talks with US officials over ways of cooperation and agreements in agricultural domain that would be signed in the future , stressing that he touched seriousness of American government to totally lift sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Prof. Dekhairi said he talked with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officials about its support to Sudan and that he was informed about USAID programs for Sudan.

The Minister said he also held meetings with American companies on cooperation in areas of irrigation by using solar power and training.