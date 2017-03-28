26 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: National Unity Parties - Sudan and Egypt People Could Not Allow Undermining Their Relations

Khartoum — The Council of the Sudanese Unity Political parties on Monday urged concerned authorities in Egypt and Sudan to work for the return of normalcy to the relations between the two and to avoid anything that might mar the joint interests of the two peoples.

The Secretary General of the Council, Abood Jabir, said in press statement that cooperation should be intensified to develop the initiatives launched by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries to remove impediments and boost the strategic consultations between the two sides as discussed by the heads of state in Sudan and in Egypt.

He said the recent media faults could be overcome and that the peoples in the two countries shall not accept any action that would not pour into the joint interests of the two countries, their integration and their brotherhood.

