Sudan: Hassabou Heads a Meeting for the Development of West Darfur State

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, chaired a meeting devoted to the development projects in West Darfur state

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the Ministry of Social Welfare, The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Agriculture as well as a number of banks and development partners.

The governor of the state, Fadul Al Moula al Hajja, said the meeting reviewed the voluntary return of internally displaced persons and refugees to the state in addition to production projects and how the state could be supported via microfinance funds.

He referred to the prevalence of security and stability in the region.

He said following the meeting that the vice president has directed the various banks to open branches in the region with the view to provide financing and funds for the development projects.

He said a special reference was made for the Sudanese Agricultural Bank, the Animal Wealth Bank, and the Omdurman National Bank.