27 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: British Ambassador Appreciates Govt for Providing Assistance to South Sudanese IDPs

Khartoum — British Ambassador to Sudan, Michael Aron has reiterated British Government standing alongside Sudan for supporting South Sudan State to come out of humanitarian crisis hitting it these days.

He commended efforts of Government of Sudan on provision of assistance to the South Sudanese displaced people.

The British Ambassador, who was addressing the Second Sudan International Mining Exposition in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, said Sudan was witnessing continued development and that revocation of sanctions against Sudan would contribute to opening wider scope of cooperation with other countries, pledging that he would work for attracting British companies to come in to invest in Sudan.

Ambassador of Russia to Sudan said the Russian companies operating in field of gold mining in Sudan have contributed to development of local communities, adding that the Russian companies do not use mercury in extraction of gold.

Representative of British company which organized the exposition hoped that cooperation with Sudan would cover all fields , calling on investors to seize opportunity of this forum to hold effective dialogue to develop cooperation and sign agreements so as to make use of Sudan's tremendous mineral resources.

