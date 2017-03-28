Sudan: Scopes of Joint Cooperation Between Sudan and UK Aid Agency Discussed

Khartoum — Minister of International Cooperation, Osman Wach discussed with the visiting British delegation, led by the Regional Director of UK Aid Agency at British Foreign Ministry, Donald Brown areas of joint cooperation with the British Agency.

Wach said in press statements that the meeting discussed a host of issues, top of which is writing off Sudan's debts and fighting poverty.

The Minister briefed the British delegation on humanitarian aid being provided by Government of Sudan to South Sudan State.

Brown, on his part, affirmed that the Sudanese-British relations were deeply-rooted, commending positive steps made by Government of Sudan to help South Sudan State.

He pledged that his country would extend more assistance to Sudan in areas of development programs anxd basic needs.