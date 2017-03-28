Sudan: Second Session of Sudanese - Venezuelan Political Consultation Committee Held in Khartoum

Khartoum — The second session of political consultation between Sudan and Venezuela was held today at the Foreign Ministry in Khartoum, co-headed by the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, and the Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister.

The sitting has discussed horizons of cooperation between Sudan and Venezuela in different fields and affirmed the importance of reactivating implementation of memos of understanding on cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides have affirmed importance of reform at the UN and the Security Council for guaranteeing just representation of the Third World countries.

Each of the Sudanese and Venezuelan sides has reviewed its experience in the field of support to human rights.

The Sudanese and Venezuelan sides have asserted the importance of coordination between them as well as extending support to each other at the international forums.

The meeting also discussed the issue of illegal immigration and the combating of terrorism.

Head of the Sudanese side has given a briefing on the situation in South Sudan State and Sudan efforts to help enhancing the humanitarian situation there, besides the role of Sudan for realizing stability in Libya and the Central African Republic.

He also reviewed the positive developments at the internal political arena, especially regarding implementation of the national dialogue recommendations.

Meanwhile, head of the Venezuelan side also gave a review of the political and economic developments in his country and the situation at the region.

The two sides have agreed to hold the coming meetings of the joint ministerial Sudanese - Venezuelan committee in the Venezuelan capital, Karakas, next year.