27 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SSMO Destroys 4.5 Tons of Banned Egyptian Orange Shipment

Dongola — The Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization SSMO on Sunday destroyed over 4.5 tons of disbanded Egyptian orange shipment that have been sized while on their way to the country last week.

The destruction of the fruits which also included quantities of hallucination tablets, was carried out in the presence of the governor of Shamalia State Ali Al Awad Mohamed Musa.

Abdul Azeem Ismail, the head of the SSMO Department in Shamalia State, has pointed out that efforts would be intensified to control any goods that seek to enter the country without meeting the standards set and that this would be carried out with the competent consumer protection entities.

The Sudan news agency noted that a number of people in the state called phoned in using #5960 to commend the efforts exerted and the destruction of the said fruits in Dalgo Mahas and Burgaig area.

