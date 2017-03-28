Sudan Participates At Preparatory Meetings for Arab Summit in Jordan

Khartoum — Sudan is currently participating in the preparatory meetings for the 28th ordinary Arab summit in Jordan.

The Minister of Finance, Badr-Eddin Mahmoud, is heading Sudan delegation which is participating in the ministerial preparatory meetings which is convening during March 23 - 29.

In a press statement, Mahmoud said that the most important topic to be discussed by the Arab summit includes the issues of the Arab trade zone, the Arab customs union and establishment of a fund for support to the countries that are hosting Syrian refugees.

He said that the Arab summit will be held on March 29 with participation of all the Arab countries, excluding Syria, adding that the Arab summit convenes at a time when the Arab World is facing several economic challenges