Khartoum — Presidential Commissioner of Khartoum Sate, the Official Responsible for the Foreign Presence, Al-Radi Saad has affirmed the state's keenness over the control and legalization of the foreign presence in the state.

The Commissioner who met, Monday, the Director of Police of the State, General, Ibrahim Osman and the Official Responsible for the Crossings outlined that the meeting aimed at up-grading, development and improvement of the work environment in the crossings to curb the influxes and infiltrations of illegal foreigners into the country.

He said Khartoum State has strategic plan to deal with the illegal foreigners by updating the foreigner's data in districts, government institutions and the private sector.