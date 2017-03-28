27 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Official Responsible for the File of Foreign Presence in the State of Khartoum Renews Keenness to Tighten, Regulate and Legalize Foreign Presence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Presidential Commissioner of Khartoum Sate, the Official Responsible for the Foreign Presence, Al-Radi Saad has affirmed the state's keenness over the control and legalization of the foreign presence in the state.

The Commissioner who met, Monday, the Director of Police of the State, General, Ibrahim Osman and the Official Responsible for the Crossings outlined that the meeting aimed at up-grading, development and improvement of the work environment in the crossings to curb the influxes and infiltrations of illegal foreigners into the country.

He said Khartoum State has strategic plan to deal with the illegal foreigners by updating the foreigner's data in districts, government institutions and the private sector.

Sudan

SSMO Destroys 4.5 Tons of Banned Egyptian Orange Shipment

The Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization SSMO on Sunday destroyed over 4.5 tons of disbanded Egyptian orange… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.