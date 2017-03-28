Cairo — The acting Charge d'Affaires at Sudan Embassy in Cairo, Ambassador Rashad Faraj Al-Tayeb, has appreciated the statement issued Sunday by the Arab Affairs Committee of the Egyptian Parliament which has affirmed the deeply-rooted relations between Sudan and Egypt.

The acting Charge d'Affaires indicated that he made a telephone contact with the Egyptian Parliament's committee and expressed thanks to the Egyptian Parliament and its Arab Affairs Committee who lived up the level of national responsibility in the current time.

He said that the statement of the Egyptian Parliament's committee has reflected the spirit of the deeply-rooted ties between Sudan and Egypt.

Ambassador Al-Tayeb said that like such a spirit is conducive to aborting all the seditions and conspiracies that are targeting the eternal relations between Sudan and Egypt.

He referred to the clauses in the statement of the Egyptian Parliament's Arab Affairs Committee which has rejected violation to the immunity of the President of the Republic and imposition of sanctions against the Sudanese people, adding that this position is reflecting the spirit of maximum accord and solidarity and the common destiny between the two countries.

He welcomed the call of the Egyptian Parliament's committee for revitalizing the project of the River of the Nile Parliament.

Ambassador Al-Tayeb has reiterated his appreciation of the Egyptian Parliament's committee which has put things on the right track, calling for continuous efforts to enhance the cooperation frameworks between the two countries.