27 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: President Barrow Holds Meeting in Panchang, CRR North

By Aja Musu Bah Daffeh

The President of the Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow, as part his nationwide tour on day 3, held a meeting in Panchang, Upper Saloum, Central River Region (CRR) where he received a rousing welcome from the people of Panchang and the surrounding areas.

Speaking at the Panchang meeting, the President noted that Gambians needed change and that has been granted to them, now they should also work together to build the nation. He said Gambia has been now known worldwide. However the President of France invited him for a visit which he said has never happened in the history of the Gambia. He urged the people to continue living with their unity banner to enhance the development of the country.

The Minister of Lands and Regional Government, Mr Lamin Dibba also said Gambia is in the era of development because the whole country will be provided with water and electricity, adding that international bodies are also giving a helping hand.

He stressed that the youths will not embark on the back way journey to Europe because all the youths will be opportune with jobs as they will have all what they are looking for in Europe in the Gambia.

The Minister of Tourism, Mr Hamat Bah acknowledged that Gambia has its full sovereignty because the rampant and unlawful arrest of people by the NIA is over. He emphasized that commissioners, 'governors, chiefs, Alkalos, civil servants amongst others should never be involved in politics, adding that if they are seen practicing polities, they will face the consequences.

He said according to the Independent Electoral Commission IEC, there is no candidate who is vying under the Coalition ticket, therefore all the candidates are representing the various political parties, noting that this year's National assembly elections is one of its kind in terms of manifestation and the number of candidates contesting.

Aji Pichee Njie, a woman at Panchang urged the government to help with electricity supply, water boreholes and drugs in their hospitals because she said people are not healthy. She also called for the provision of farming equipment that will help them in the agriculture sector.

