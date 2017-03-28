Gambia: Report Fairly, Ensure Peace - IEC Chairman

In his address to the training of trainers' workshop, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Chairman Alieu Mamor Njai has urged Journalists reporting on elections to do their work in a professional and responsible manner.

Chairman Njai added that media reports on the election should be conducted both in a professional and responsible manner; by giving factual, accurate, truthful, thorough, balanced and fair accounts. Such election reports by the media should be done with absolute honesty.

"Let me take this opportunity to inform this august gathering that the International Observation Groups notably among them, the European Union have started arriving in the country, some on long term observation and others on short."

He said that the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations on elections has also been accredited with a number of other civil society organizations and youth groups and as beneficiaries of the Election Project being managed by the UNDP, the CSO Coalition is also monitoring the campaigns across the length and breadth of the country to enable them write a comprehensive report on the National Assembly Election.

He further thanked the Assistant Returning Officers for accepting the challenge once again. "You have always been performing exceptionally well during electoral activities and I enjoin you to once again take this training workshop very seriously for the success of the forthcoming election hinges greatly on your dedication and performance."

He also appealed to Gambians and all friends of The Gambia residing here to keep the peace and desist from actions that may be in contravention of the Laws of The Gambia, and he strongly advised for people to allow the process of law take its due course.

He therefore, urged all stakeholders, including political parties, to leave no stone unturned in sensitizing the voting public, on all aspects of the electoral process that should lead to an orderly and peaceful election day, and voters should be encouraged to turn out in great numbers early on polling day so that the poll could start promptly at 8 O'clock in morning and end at 5 O'clock in the afternoon as planned.