27 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Morocco: CHAN Team Draws Morocco

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia CHAN outfit yesterday tied Morocco's Olympic side goalless.

Staged at the Independence Stadium and watched by a somewhat impressive turnout, either side fired blanks in both halves with Moroccans dictating pace of the first-half.

The Scorpions, temporarily bossed by Abdoulie Bojang and Foday Bah in permanent coach following Alagie Sarr's absence, resumed play with newfound confidence and would peg the visitors to the back for majority of the second phase.

Captain of the night Sulayman Saho and Saikou Mansally tested the opposing keeper without success.

While the score suggests need for reinforcement in attack, it certainly wasn't a bad performance for a hastily assembled Gambian team who displayed a strong vigor for a passing football particularly in the second period.

The same sides face off again tomorrow at the Brikama Boxbar mini-stadium for their second international friendly.

