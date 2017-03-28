Nigeria: Ailing Leader Buhari 'Reduces His Working Hours'

Photo: Premium Times

President Buhari resumes office.

Nigeria's "ailing" president Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly reduced his working hours since he returned from medical leave.

According to Voice of America, the development was likely to slow down the pace of economic reforms "advanced in his absence".

Quoting diplomats and government sources, the report said that the west African country leader was spending between one and four hours a day in his office to "conserve his energy levels".

"Things are slowing down, particularly on the economic front, which is a concern," a Western diplomat was quoted as saying.

Buhari, 74, returned to work a few weeks ago after nearly two months' medical leave in Britain.

During his absence, his office had repeatedly denied claims the leader was ill and insisted he was "hale and hearty".

But when he returned home, a gaunt-looking Buhari said he "couldn't recall being so sick since I was a young man" and described receiving "blood transfusions".

Reports indicated that Buhari was due to return to Britain for further treatment in April.

The nature of his illness has not been revealed.

Source: News24