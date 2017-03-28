Somalia: Police Beef up Garissa-Somalia Border Security

Security has been increased on the Isiolo-Garissa border following attacks that two weeks ago left at least 20 people dead and many others displaced. Two communities - Somalis from Garissa and Boranas from Isiolo - have been competing for pasture and water in Garbatula during the prolonged drought.

It is said Borana and Somali herders from Lagdera invaded Duse in Garbatula, leading to a fierce gun battle. Lagdera subcounty commissioner Jackson Olechuta on Saturday said more police officers have been sent to the troubled areas to boost security and restore law and order.

He spoke during a peace meeting at Banane trading centre in Lagdera constituency. The worst-hit areas are Madina, Kampi Samaki, Togocho, Eldere, Bulo, Barkuke and Chachu.

Olechuta said those found inciting either of the communities will face the law.

"We are in constant contact with our counterparts from Isiolo county to ensure law and order is maintained. We will not spare anybody found breaking the law," he said.

Olechuta urged elders, sheikhs, youths and women to maintain peace. He promised the livestock that was left behind in Isiolo county when the owners fled will be taken care of.

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama urged the Borana community to maintain peace and make a declaration the way the Somalis did in Banane. Nathif also cautioned aspirants to conduct peaceful campaigns to avoid causing disharmony among residents.