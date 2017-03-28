Nigeria: Don't Try Kanu Under Sharia Law, IPOB Warns

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, warned, yesterday, against any attempt to try its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, under Sharia law, insisting that doing so amounted to continuing what it described as the ongoing crime against pro-Biafra groups in Nigeria.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, in a statement in Awka, likened what the pro-Biafra groups were going through, to what the people of Biafra went through during the 1967 -1970 civil war that claimed the lives of many people, mainly Christians.

Describing the alleged move to try Kanu and others under Sharia law, Powerful observed that even in the predominantly Muslim part of Northern Nigeria, nobody had been tried secretly under Sharia law since the creation of Nigeria by the British merchants in 1914 and wondered why Nnamdi Kanu and other Christians in the southern part of Nigeria should be exposed to such trial.

He wondered why the United Nations and other world leaders had decided to keep quiet over the matter concerning the IPOB leader, despite the fact that the United Nations had in its charter a provision for the right of the indigenous people to have their self determination.

The IPOB spokesman said it was unfair for Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja to derail from the Nigerian regular judicial process under common law, to Sharia process considered to be a religious law and not permissible in a supposed secular state like Nigeria because Nnamdi Kanu was involved.

He said: "The world must be wary of President Muhammadu Buhari's introduction of Sharia law in the ongoing trial against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra through Justice Binta Nyako. It is dangerous for the law court, which is supposed to douse tension in the country to introduce religious war.

"We, Biafrans and IPOB members worldwide, have waited enough and are still waiting for justice to prevail with the ongoing trial of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and others detained illegally and we have shown the whole world how peaceful, civilized and determined we are towards the restoration of the independent state of Biafra.

"We have called for referendum and peaceful separation, but we have found out that it will only bring us more harm and pain because the United Nations, UN, and other world powers have failed to stop the arrest and killing of unarmed peaceful Biafra agitators."

He continued: "Are they keeping quiet until we take up arms? We don't see the need to take up arms because it is not a must that Biafra restoration will go into war for the second time before we get our freedom. But if the UN and other world bodies allow us to go into war for the second time before we achieve our independent, it will be a war of revenge and bitterness.

"Therefore, all efforts must be made by UN and other people of good conscience around the globe to ensure that Nigeria does not go to another war like that of 1967 to 1970, in the interest of humanity.

"Trying our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others detained illegally, under Sharia law is unacceptable to Biafrans, Christians and IPOB members worldwide. The proposed secret trial will not be allowed to hold against our leader and others detained.

"Justice Binta Nyako does not know what she is about to start and she should be called to order by the National Judicial Commission, NJC. Our stand is that Nnamdi Kanu should be tried in public since he was accused openly."