28 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NPDC Hands Over OML 30 to New Operator

By Egufe Yafugborhi

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, has handed over Oil Mining Lease, OML, 30 to new operator, Heritage Energy.

Managing Director, Heritage Energy, Mr. Stephen Kobak, stated this at the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Ojakovwo, Oharisi III, Ughelli North local government area, Delta state, where he briefed traditional rulers under OML 30 on the successful handover.

Kobak said, "NPDC has done a good job in being able to hand over everything, that is technical function, financial and others. Now the real work begins, which is getting the license, start up production and get closer to the communities.

"We look forward to the cooperation that the traditional rulers have promised us. With that cooperation we should be able toget the communities working with us and develop our future prospects."

