Nigeria: Customs Seals Residence of Kano Senator, Seizes 11 Vehicles

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) compliance task force has sealed off the residence of a senator from Kano state after seizing 13 vehicles allegedly hidden there.

Bala Dole, task force zonal commander, made this known yesterday, revealing that the vehicles were 12 new Toyota Hilux and one Land Cruiser Jeep.

Dole, who declined to name the senator, said the vehicles were trailed from Maigatari in Jigawa, following an intelligence report.

According to The Cable, he said 210 other vehicles were seized, alongside other items, including foodstuff worth N269.5 million in Kano and Jigawa States, within eight months.

"Based on the intelligence report, the vehicles were 30 in number but we were able to trail 13 of them 12 of which were hidden in the senator's compound," he said.

"We sealed the house and retrieved the vehicles and they are now in our custody."

He said the other items the task force confiscated during special operations include; 9,757 bags of rice, 2,916 of foreign supergetti, 2,770 cartons of foreign vegetable oil and 999 cartons of macaroni.

Dole said others were; 889 veils of second hand clothes, 50 used school bags, 110 cartons of new foreign shoes, 956 bags of mosquito coil and six fairly used cars.

"The total value of the seizure made by the task force since it was established in July 2016, excluding the 13 senator's vehicles, is N269.5 million," he said.

"We are yet to determine the cost of the 13 vehicles belonging to the senator."