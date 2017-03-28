South Africa: Clean Bill of Health As Kings Enter Bye Weekend

The Southern Kings have reported no new injuries following a bruising Vodacom Super Rugby encounter with the Lions last weekend.

With the exception of the usual bumps and bruises that follow tough Super Rugby matches, Southern Kings team doctor, Konrad von Hagen, confirmed that the team would enjoy their first bye week of the season without any new injury concerns.

"We are happy not to have sustained any injuries from the weekend's match against the Lions," Von Hagen confirmed on Monday.

"There are some minor post-match niggles, like any other week, but we are pleased with the fact that we have no new major injuries. There is also the added bonus of a bye this week which will allow the players' bodies enough time for recovery ahead of the tour to Australia.

"We can also confirm that all the players, with the exception of those on the long-term injury list, will be available for selection for the Australian tour."

The Southern Kings depart for Australia on Saturday, where they will tour for three weeks with fixtures against the Force (April 9), Reds (April 15) and Waratahs (April 21), before they return home to face the Rebels at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 28.

Last week prop, Schalk Ferreira, underwent a successful operation on a torn bicep that was injured against the Sharks in Durban a fortnight ago.

The Southern Kings captain has been ruled out of action for 12 to 16 weeks, and joins the long-term injury list which includes flank CJ Velleman (knee), who is expected back in action next month, lock Cameron Lindsay (knee) and scrumhalf Rudi van Rooyen (ankle) - both of whom are expected to make full recoveries in the next two months.

Makazole Mapimpi, who was a late withdrawal from the match against the Lions last weekend due to a thigh injury, has been given an all-clear and will be available for selection for the tour to Australia.

