South Africa: Henri Van Breda's Axe Murder Case - Media Coverage Debated While Trial Postponed

This week, the case of one of South Africa's most gruesome family murders finally reached the Western Cape High Court - though not for long. In the dock is 21-year-old Henri van Breda, potential heir of a vast family fortune, accused of the murder of his parents and older brother, and the attempted murder of his surviving sister Marli. It took police almost 18 months to get a case against Van Breda together, but those impatient for justice will have to wait a little longer. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"This guy who killed his family, is he now going to prison?" asked a middle-aged woman outside the Western Cape High Court on Monday, concisely summarising public opinion about the likely outcome of the Van Breda murder case. In South Africa, however, the wheels of justice grind exceedingly slow. Nobody is close to going to prison yet.

The story is by now well known, as evidenced by the court presence of journalists from as far afield as the UK and Australia on Monday. In the early hours of January 27, 2015, three members of the Van Breda family were slain in their own home: 54-year-old father Martin, 55-year-old mother Teresa, and 22-year-old...