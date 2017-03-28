28 March 2017

South Africa: Kathrada Dedicated His Life to Fellow Human Beings - Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has praised one of the last remaining Rivonia trialists for dedicating his life to his fellow human beings.

Makhura said Uncle Kathy, as he was fondly known, dedicated his adult life to the struggle against apartheid and the building of a democratic South Africa.

"He served the ANC and the country with humility and always led with dignity. His values will always inform the work we do for the people," Makhura said on Tuesday.

Kathrada, 87, would remain the greatest inspiration to all South Africans.

He underwent surgery relating to a blood clot on the brain earlier this month, but experienced several post-operative complications and contracted pneumonia in both lungs.

Kathrada would be remembered, for the most part, for being arrested with Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu, Andrew Mlangeni, Ray Mhlaba, Dennis Goldberg and Elias Motsoaledi at Liliesleaf Farm, and being found guilty on charges including conspiracy and sabotage during the famous Rivonia trial, held at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria, in 1963.

Kathrada was sentenced to life in prison and hard labour on Robben Island.

