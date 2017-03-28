28 March 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Algeria: Congolese President Starts State Visit to Algeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — Congolese President Denis Sassou N'Guesso on Monday arrived in Algeria as part of a four-day visit at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika to boost bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene international Airport of Algiers, President Sassou N'Guesso was welcomed by Speaker of Lower House of Parliament, Mohamed Larbi Ould Khelifa, and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in addition to top government officials.

The Congolese head of state is due to meet with top Algerian officials including President Bouteflika, to discuss ways and means of strengthening the long-standing friendship and fraternity relations between the two countries, said a statement of President Office.

Regional and international issues of common interest, and challenges facing African countries in terms of peace, security and stability will be on the agenda of the meeting.

- Xinhua

Algeria

Messahel in Jordan for Arab Summit's preparatory ministerial meeting

Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union And Arab League, current chairman of the League's Council of Ministers,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.