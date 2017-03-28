Algeria: Congolese President Starts State Visit to Algeria

Algiers — Congolese President Denis Sassou N'Guesso on Monday arrived in Algeria as part of a four-day visit at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika to boost bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene international Airport of Algiers, President Sassou N'Guesso was welcomed by Speaker of Lower House of Parliament, Mohamed Larbi Ould Khelifa, and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in addition to top government officials.

The Congolese head of state is due to meet with top Algerian officials including President Bouteflika, to discuss ways and means of strengthening the long-standing friendship and fraternity relations between the two countries, said a statement of President Office.

Regional and international issues of common interest, and challenges facing African countries in terms of peace, security and stability will be on the agenda of the meeting.

- Xinhua