Ethiopia: Ethio-Greece Bilateral Ties Flourishing

"When I first met President Dr. Mulatu Teshome, I spoke to him that Greeks and Ethiopians are good friends. But, he told me that I was wrong. He said: 'We are best brothers'."

The remark was made Friday by Greece Republic Ambassador to Ethiopia Nikolaos Patakias during centennial anniversary of the official commencement Ethio-Greece diplomatic ties.

Remembering the first Greek mission to Ethiopia dated back to 1917, the ambassador said the two countries' historic diplomatic relations have been flourishing through time as both have been successful in upholding their common interests.

He said historically, the ancient Ethiopian gold coins have Greek inscriptions and the same is true to ancient Sabean epigraph.

"Geographically speaking, we are located far away from each other, but we have the closest heart. That is why we opened our embassy here along with the first seven countries almost a century ago ."

According to him, Ethio-Greece bilateral ties have grown to the highest level of economic partnership. "Today, Greek investors are working jointly with Ethiopians in all spheres."

Speaking at the centennial anniversary ceremony, Foreign Affairs State Minister Dr. Aklilu Hailemichael said Greece is among the seven pioneer countries to have diplomatic relations with Ethiopia.

The countries have a number of cooperation agreements in culture, education, economy and urban development, he said.

"The villages known as Saris and Bambis in Addis are Greek names. They are a living witness to Greece Republic's contribution to the development of Ethiopia."

Ethiopia is the best Foreign Direct Investment destination in Africa as it has modern infrastructure, affordable labour force, and abundant raw materials, said Dr. Aklilu adding, Greek investors can tap the investment opportunities in the agriculture, technology, textiles, and trade.

According to him, as people of both countries have also close-knit relations, there is a need for developing their public diplomacy further. "

At the event, a documentary film on centuries-old Ethio- Greece ties and Greece cultural dance were played.