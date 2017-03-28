28 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Our Democracy - Fleeing in a Marked Police Vehicle

analysis By Nomatter Ndebele

As a nation, we are not strangers to police brutality. In the apartheid era, many of our grandparents and parents were the victims of a law enforcement system that not only suppressed them but did so with the force of unspeakable violence. At the start of the new dispensation, however, the role of the police was envisaged to be a different one. The police were now going to serve and protect the people of this nation, diligently and in a dignified manner.

Growing up, I was told that if ever I was in trouble, my first point of call could always be the police. But now, I would never put my life in such danger. Being confronted by the police - and I use the word confrontation because in my experience it aptly encapsulates the nature of the relationship between ordinary citizens and most police officials I have seen - is peppered with hostility and centred on unspeakable fear.

The very people we should be entrusting with our lives are the people we are most afraid of.

Acts of criminality are now carried out in marked police vehicles, the people who should be catching rapists are raping our children, the...

