East Africa: IGAD Urges to Address Somali Refugee Influx

IGAD member states pledge to rehabilitate Somali refugees.

Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Hailemariam Dessalegn said a comprehensive regional approach as well as cooperation between Somalia and IGAD member states are crucial for bringing lasting solution to the ongoing forced displacement.

Hailemariam made the remark Saturday while addressing a special Summit on Durable Solutions for Somali Refugees held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The chairperson called on member states to make integrated efforts to address the current Somali refugee crisis.

He said building the capacities of Somali National Army and Police Forces as well as enabling AMISIOM to win the fight against al-Shabaab are also helpful to curtail the challenge.

The chairperson also recommended IGAD member states to support the newly-formed Somalia government in building the capacity of its democratic institutions.

In its communiqué issued after the conclusion of the Summit, IGAD disclosed that the leaders agreed to support the Somali government in its effort of building functional federal and state institutions.

The leaders gave due emphasis on stimulating jobs and livelihoods; restoring vital public services and rehabilitating social infrastructure.

They pledged to facilitate the voluntary return of Somali refugees through providing basic services ,the communiqué added.

The special summit urged lasting solution to be reached to rehabilitate over 900,000 Somali refugees sheltered in the IGAD region.

The summit aimed at deliberating on the rehabilitation of Somali refugees and was attended by the Heads of State and Government of IGAD.