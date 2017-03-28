28 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Catholic Church Secretariat Marking Golden Jubilee

By Zelalem Girma

The Ethiopian Catholic Church has been addressing the pressing needs of the time and responding to various social and development issues said Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel, Metropolitan Archbishop of Addis Ababa and the President of Catholic Bishops of Conference of Ethiopia (CBCE).

The Secretariat has commenced marking its golden jubilee as of yesterday.

In his opening remark, the Cardinal said since its establishment in 1965, the Secretariat has improved its services. It actively engaged in the works of mercy, compassion and humanitarian needs to the drought stricken and famine affected society for over the last fifty years, he added.

Cardinal Berhaneyesus also said that the Secretariat also scaled up its interventions in responding to the social and development needs of the people as well as supporting the development strategies of the incumbent.

According to him, it is time for the Secretariat to review its commitment to the people and to strengthen partnership with all development partners. "It will stand by the side of the government to ensure the sustainability of the development of our people and ensure peace in the country."

The Secretary General of the Ethiopian Catholic Secretariat Rev. Hagos Hayish said the occasion of the Golden Jubilee is marked by bringing together all partners of the Ethiopian Churches with the theme: '50 Years of Witnessing the Gospel in Words and Deeds.

' Rev. Hagos also said the coordination meeting would nurture joint planning, transparency, accountability, mutual respect, trust and goodwill. It would also create solidarity among member organizations, both locally and internationally.

