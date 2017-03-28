PROMINENT musician Sulamani Chimbetu, 35, was Monday dragged to court for failing to contribute towards the upkeep of his two minor children from his first wife.

He was charged with failing to pay maintenance when he appeared before magistrate Joy Chikodzore.

He was remanded to March 30 out of custody.

The court heard that he was ordered to pay $800 per month for sustenance of his two sons with Marygold Rutendo Mutemasango.

Chimbetu allegedly failed to pay any money since the beginning of this year.

His total arrears now amounts $1 600.

The musician, however, denied the charges.

Mutemasango told court that her ex-husband was not even cooperating.

Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano appeared for the state.