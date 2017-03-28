27 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Sulumani Chimbetu in Court Over $1,6k Maintenance Arrears

Tagged:

Related Topics

PROMINENT musician Sulamani Chimbetu, 35, was Monday dragged to court for failing to contribute towards the upkeep of his two minor children from his first wife.

He was charged with failing to pay maintenance when he appeared before magistrate Joy Chikodzore.

He was remanded to March 30 out of custody.

The court heard that he was ordered to pay $800 per month for sustenance of his two sons with Marygold Rutendo Mutemasango.

Chimbetu allegedly failed to pay any money since the beginning of this year.

His total arrears now amounts $1 600.

The musician, however, denied the charges.

Mutemasango told court that her ex-husband was not even cooperating.

Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano appeared for the state.

Zimbabwe

Don't Allow Mugabe to Hold You Hostage, Tell Him to Go - Mujuru

Former vice president Joice Mujuru has reportedly blamed Zimbabweans for "allowing President Robert Mugabe to hold them… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.