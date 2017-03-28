Ethiopia: Addis Stepping Up GERD Supports

GERD torch will tour the country raising funds.

Six solid years elapsed and last Sunday residents of Addis from walks of life were under the same roof, Millennium Hall, to mark 6th GERD project commencement anniversary.

The project has already become the symbol national pride next to the Victory of Adwa, and heritages like Axum Obelisk and Lalibela rock-hewn churches.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn on the occasion said the flagship project let all Ethiopians to lock-arms and make history.

The project has become the source of national cohesion, he noted, adding the GERD would speed up integration among basin nations.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the GERD Public Participation Coordinating National Council Demeke Mekonnen said the GERD is self-funded mega project in the country.

On behalf of the council and of the government, Demeke thanked the active participation of the public during the last six years and expressed as he is confident that the contribution will continue until the dam sees completion.

As part of the event, GERD torch has been lit by the deputy premier. The torch will tour the country raising funds for the dam.

Also, City Mayor Deriba Kuma lauded residents' contribution to the largest hydro-power project.

Over 700 million Birr has so far been collected from Addis residents.