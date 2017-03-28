South Africa: We Need Gags With Happy Endings - Not Pulled Tight Over Our Mouths

opinion

The Hate Speech Bill needs to clearly outline what we are trying to achieve by passing it and must be worded precisely and with care, so that it may be a useful and enduring piece of legislation that will take our Constitution to new heights.

The much-quoted preamble to our Constitution was described by the author, Henry Rollins, as an example of mankind on its tiptoes, reaching for greater heights.

The proposal that art could become criminalised for causing shock, offence or disturbance is a flare being sent up into the sky and South Africans should pay careful attention. Our nation's founding ideal is freedom.

Freedom is not shelter. It never has been. A herd of cattle is kept safe, but is not free. The shepherd is protector and captor. Freedom is a hard-won and constant negotiation against oppression.

While God may be the Father to some, he is also the gatekeeper to everlasting torment and torture if He so chooses. Context is almost everything.

If art has any value beyond the aesthetic - it is exactly to shock, offend and disturb. How better to grab the onlooker and shake him out of apathy and into the wakefulness of self-reflection...