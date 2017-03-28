28 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: We Need Gags With Happy Endings - Not Pulled Tight Over Our Mouths

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By John Vlismas

The Hate Speech Bill needs to clearly outline what we are trying to achieve by passing it and must be worded precisely and with care, so that it may be a useful and enduring piece of legislation that will take our Constitution to new heights.

The much-quoted preamble to our Constitution was described by the author, Henry Rollins, as an example of mankind on its tiptoes, reaching for greater heights.

The proposal that art could become criminalised for causing shock, offence or disturbance is a flare being sent up into the sky and South Africans should pay careful attention. Our nation's founding ideal is freedom.

Freedom is not shelter. It never has been. A herd of cattle is kept safe, but is not free. The shepherd is protector and captor. Freedom is a hard-won and constant negotiation against oppression.

While God may be the Father to some, he is also the gatekeeper to everlasting torment and torture if He so chooses. Context is almost everything.

If art has any value beyond the aesthetic - it is exactly to shock, offend and disturb. How better to grab the onlooker and shake him out of apathy and into the wakefulness of self-reflection...

South Africa

Mandela's Comrade Ahmed Kathrada Has Died

"Kathy" was one of the most well-known, well-liked and most respected leaders of the South African revolution Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.