28 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Dessie Raises 1.9 Million Birr for GERD

By Alazar Shiferaw

Dessie Town raised 1.9 million Birr in connection with the six anniversary of the launching of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project.

In a recent interview with Ethiopian Press Agency, Town Mayor Lakew Kebede said the administration has been engaged in various mass mobilizing activities aiming at drawing GERD supports.

According to him, the activities have resulted not only in raising funds but also in creating sense of belongingness.

For her part, Administration's Communication Deputy Head Birtukan Moges said the stated amount of support was collected during a bond purchase week held from February 20-29, 2017 in all the ten sub-cities of the town.

Meanwhile, Lakew said the town is registering incredible development from time to time. Currently, various investors are showing interests to engage in milk processing as well as soap and flour factories among others. " As part of our effort in fostering the tourism and investment sectors, various hotels are under construction."

Presently, the administration has identified and availed various areas for investment, he added.

