28 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hassan Joho Blames His Woes On Politics of Mombasa Port

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho now says he is proud of his D- grade that some of his rivals have been using to get political mileage.

Mr Joho on Tuesday said he was happy with the grade he got in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams because he had turned it around into "real success".

He managed the grade in the exams he sat at Serani Secondary School in 1993 in Mombasa County.

Addressing the press in his office, the governor urged the youth, especially those who did not perform well in KCSE exams, to get inspired from his successes.

"Failing Form Four exams is not the end of life... and real leaders should tell that to the youth," he said.

The Directorate of Criminal investigations is investigating Mr Joho over claims that he forged his KCSE papers to secure admission to university.

A visibly angry Joho blamed his woes on his fight against privatisation of of Mombasa port and alleged bad governance by the Jubilee government.

He said he would honour summons to appear before criminal investigators in Mombasa tomorrow.

He had been summoned to appear before the detectives on Tuesday morning but he wrote back, explaining that he had other planned engagements on that day.

More follows.

