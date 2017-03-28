27 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Kokstad Home Affairs Officials Appeared in Court for Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Hawks members from Durban Commercial Crime Unit in conjunction with the Department of Home Affairs Counter Corruption Team have arrested six suspects aged between 30 and 63 for corruption. The arrested suspects were apprehended at Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from 23 to 26 March 2017 during the operation.

Three Home Affairs officials from Kokstad office are amongst the arrested suspects. Investigations revealed that during the year 2016, the three Home Affairs officials processed more than one thousand Late Registration of Birth (LRB) applications without following proper procedures.

The arrested suspects appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Court today, 27 March 2017. The three officials were granted R5000.00 bail each and the other three accused were released on warning. The case was postponed to 31 May 2017.

South Africa

Mandela's Comrade Ahmed Kathrada Has Died

"Kathy" was one of the most well-known, well-liked and most respected leaders of the South African revolution Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.