South Africa: Kokstad Home Affairs Officials Appeared in Court for Fraud

press release

Hawks members from Durban Commercial Crime Unit in conjunction with the Department of Home Affairs Counter Corruption Team have arrested six suspects aged between 30 and 63 for corruption. The arrested suspects were apprehended at Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from 23 to 26 March 2017 during the operation.

Three Home Affairs officials from Kokstad office are amongst the arrested suspects. Investigations revealed that during the year 2016, the three Home Affairs officials processed more than one thousand Late Registration of Birth (LRB) applications without following proper procedures.

The arrested suspects appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Court today, 27 March 2017. The three officials were granted R5000.00 bail each and the other three accused were released on warning. The case was postponed to 31 May 2017.