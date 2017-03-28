27 March 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Vetting of Deputy Minister Nominees Begins

The 26 member Appointments Committee of Parliament chaired by Joseph Osei-Owusu, MP for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker, will resumed public hearing, Monday to vet the final batch of President Akufo-Addo's ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

The vetting, which is expected to continue while the House is on recess, will scrutinize four Ministers of State and fifty Deputy Ministers.

The four Ministers of State designate--Deputy Majority leader and Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for Procurement; Educationist, Professor Kwesi Yankah, for Tertiary Education; Dr. Nura Gyeile, for Agriculture and Brian Acheampong, Office of the President--were vetted Monday.

According to information available to the Information Service Department (ISD), the committee has decided to vet only 15 of the new deputy ministerial appointees in addition to all the four ministers of state at the presidency.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)

