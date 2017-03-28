28 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State Bans Night Political Meetings in Isiolo Over Security

By Vivian Jebet

The government has banned night political meetings in Isiolo County over security concerns.

Isiolo Deputy County Commissioner Mwachaunga Chaunga, while announcing the ban, cautioned that anyone found conducting political meetings will face the law.

The administrator further disclosed that the government is working closely with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to monitor hate speech by politicians.

"We have increased our surveillance countywide to monitor political leaders who spread hate messages and incite the public," he said.

Mr Chaunga said surveillance on politicians is necessary since some of them incite the public to gain cheap ethnic popularity.

He said no incidents of incitement have been reported but admitted that some locals recently conflicted over sharing of money dished out by politicians.

"Politicians should sell their manifestoes to the public freely but should refrain from inciting youths," he added.

