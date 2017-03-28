South Africa: Court Update - Seven Arrested for Taxi Violence

"Kathy" was one of the most well-known, well-liked and most respected leaders of the South African revolution Read more »

Another 4 suspects appeared at Ngqeleni Magistrate's Court last Friday, 24 March 2017. Mongameli Mgcotyelwa, (29), Zozi Mncedisi, (32), Themabalethu Gwana, (30) and Mzwandile Mgcotyelwa, (67) appeared in court facing charges of murder and attempted murder. The four (4) have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on 5 April 2017.

King William's Town — Three (3) suspects, Masixole Mgcotyelwa, (18), Mzwandile Mgcotyelwa, (67) and Mongameli Mgcotyelwa (29) appeared at Ngqeleni Magistrate's Court today, 27 March 2017 facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition and dangerous weapons. All three (3) suspects have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on 29 March 2017.

