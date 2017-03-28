Tanzania: John the Rhino 'Died of Natural Causes'

Dar es Salaam — A report by a team which was formed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of John the rhino has established that the cherished animal died of natural causes.

However, the team advised the government to take administrative action against two officials who sanctioned the transfer of John from Ngorongoro Crater to Sasakwa Gurumeti. The officials are Director of Wildlife (DW) in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) chief conservator.

Handing over the report to the Premier, the team's chairman, Prof Samuel Manyele, said the two officers approved the transfer of the animal from Ngorongoro Crater to Sasakwa Black Rhino Sanctuary in Gruneti Wildlife Reserve where the animal was abandoned and left without due medical care and treatment after it fell sick. He said the team collected samples including bones, horns and blood, which were sent to South Africa for testing. \

"The findings from the RSA, which were verified by officers from Tanzania, established that samples belonged to a male black rhino and that the resemblance (with John the Rhino) was 100 per cent; the result also indicated that John died a natural death," he said.

In December 10, last year, PM Majaliwa formed a team to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of John. His grave was to be dug up and samples from his carcass taken for a DNA analysis and these would be checked against those of his offspring currently located in the Ngorongoro Crater.