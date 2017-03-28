Nigeria: Servicom Has Failed - Ama Pepple

A former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Ama Pepple said the SERVICOM (Service Compact with All Nigerians) initiated by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004, meant to address epileptic service delivery has failed.

She said despite the current administration's change agenda and its determination to do things differently, files are still missing, files are still being piled in one office or another untreated, indiscipline, corruption and inefficiency remain throughout the public service.

Pepple was speaking yesterday in Abuja at the opening of a two day National Policy Dialogue on service delivery themed: "Efficient and Effective Service Delivery in Governance: Imperative for Driving the Change Agenda".

It was organised by the SERVICOM Office of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

She expressed sadness that despite efforts by the Obasanjo administration to raise the standard of service delivery by the public service to the citizenry, the public service continues to get knocks, criticism and to be seen in negative light in its service delivery agenda.

The SGF Babachir Lawal said the objective of the forum was to seek ways to continually enhance citizen-focused service delivery by providing a platform for exchange of ideas to advance improved service delivery as a direct outcome of the Change Agenda.